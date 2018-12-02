Thousands of soldiers commemorated at Arizona National Guard Muster in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It was a day dedicated to paying tribute to those in uniform.
"It's inspiring, it really is," said Arizona National Guard Captain Dan Morehouse as he listened to the crowds' cheers at the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday. It's the thought behind the Arizona National Guard muster and why Captain Morehouse enjoys serving his country.
"Taking care of soldiers. It's a passion for me. I come from a military family."
A flyover from over the more than 8,000 soldiers on the field was not the only thing soaring this weekend. So were citizens' love for their military.
"This is like family, you know, it's home," said Jenny Aranda, whose husband is in the military. She said the long hours can be tough, but supporting her husband is worth it.
Another supporter stood out among the crowd, a man dressed as Captain America - shield and all.
"It's important to be a positive thing for kids. Civil air patrol is important to me because that gave me a direction," he said.
Thompson is a veteran himself. He was in attendance to stand in solidarity with soldiers, as well as to get the word out about a drive he's working on.
He, in partnership with the VFW Post 549, are collecting board games and DVDs to donate to troops at the border for any downtime.
"They need as much support as they can get. The USO is doing their darndest to do what they can for them."
That's why Thompson is doing what he can to help his fellow military family.
"To be a part of it, you know, it brings people closer. Getting our relatives to come out and help - and maybe one day they might join the military," said Aranda.
A family many are proud to be a part of, honoring the veterans who have served in each and every war.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.