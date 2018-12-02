TPD: Motorcycle crash closes Euclid Ave in midtown Tucson

TPD: Motorcycle crash closes Euclid Ave in midtown Tucson
By Craig Reck | December 1, 2018 at 6:04 PM MST - Updated December 1 at 6:04 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police in Tucson have closed part of Euclid Avenue in midtown to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

Northbound and southbound traffic is closed on Euclid at Edison Street, which is just south of Grant Road, according to a tweet from the Tucson Police Department.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.

