TPD: Motorcycle crash closes Euclid Ave in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police in Tucson have closed part of Euclid Avenue in midtown to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.
Northbound and southbound traffic is closed on Euclid at Edison Street, which is just south of Grant Road, according to a tweet from the Tucson Police Department.
At least one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the tweet.
