ACTION DAY: Rain, mountain snow on tap for Friday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Friday, Dec. 7 because of rain and mountain snow.
We will have near perfect weather all week until things start taking a turn late Thursday. Clouds will begin building in the afternoon and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s while our rain chances jump to 30 percent.
By Friday, there will be an 80 percent chance of rain and mountain snow with highs in the low 60s.
Things will improve by Saturday, but we will still have a 10 percent chance of showers.
We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.
