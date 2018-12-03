Brighten a local seniors’ holiday season - be a ‘Santa to a Senior’

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Help make a seniors' holiday season a brighter one by becoming a “Santa to a Senior”, via a program from Home Instead Senior Care Office, serving southern Arizona. The program runs through Monday, Dec. 17.
This is a chance to provide gifts and holiday cheer to seniors, who may be isolated from friends or family this season. According to AARP, 28 percent of people 65 or older live alone and holidays can be especially hard for them.
“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many seniors. It shows them that people care about them and see them as an important part of the community,” said Scott Ehrsam of the Tucson Home Instead Senior Care office, in a recent release. “Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”
In the past 13 years the Tucson Home Instead has helped thousands of seniors with this program and is hoping to provide gifts for over 1,400 area seniors this year.
Want to participate this year - it's easy. First go to a participating location and look for the 'Be a Santa to a Senior' tree on display, there will be ornaments with a senior's name on it and their desired gifts; participants can then purchase the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. No need to wrap it, volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to seniors before the holidays.
The trees will be up at the following locations until Dec. 17:
- Home Instead Senior Care (in lobby), 3208 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson
- K-Mart, 7055 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson
- Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria, 2707 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson
- Curves, 8969 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Suite 203, Tucson
- Curves, 10355 N. La Canada Dr. #157, Oro Valley
- Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd., Tucson
- Ignite Sign Museum 331 S Olsen Ave, Tucson
- Washington Federal Bank (6 locations in Tucson & Green Valley)
“We’re always excited to see how much Be a Santa to a Senior boosts seniors’ spirits during the holiday season,” said Ehrsam. “And we are grateful to be a part of a community that comes together to make this happen.”
For more information about the program and for all local tree locations, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (520)770-9943.
For more information about how you can help seniors in isolation in your community, visit imreadytocare.com
