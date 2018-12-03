Douglas schools locked down because of suspicious man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Officials have locked down schools in Douglas after a report of a suspicious man wearing body armour and a sidearm on a middle school campus.
According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered unannounced at Faras Middle School at about 11:20 a.m. He left without notice in a black truck.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office recommended that all Douglas schools be placed on lockdown until further notice as law enforcement agencies in the area look for the man.
He is described only as a Hispanic man with facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-432-9500 or 520-803-3550.
