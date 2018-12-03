FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather before a more rain and snow move in right before the weekend!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We gradually warm up to the mid-70s by Wednesday before another wet and cool system moves in for the end of the week! We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to more widespread rain and mountain snow.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Clouds build and rain chances increase 30% during the afternoon, and a 70% chance of rain overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs in the low 60s. 80% chance of rain.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
