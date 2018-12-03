HS athlete with epilepsy mocked during basketball game, in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (CNN) - A video making rounds on social media is getting some major backlash.
The video is from a weekend basketball game in Indiana.
It appears to show a Center Grove student mocking a Cathedral player, who has epilepsy, by pretending to have a seizure.
The clip depicts the student taunting Cathedral senior James Franklin Jr. as he goes to the free throw line, by dropping to the floor, apparently pretending to have a seizure.
The original tweet with the video is no longer available on Twitter.
"It didn't hit me at first," said James. "Like last night it didn't hit me. But this morning, I woke up and was thinking hard and had a lot on my mind and started crying a lot. I cried."
James’ mother, Tamieka Franklin, says her son immediately told her what happened during the game.
"He said mom they were yelling 'Have another seizure for me. Have seizure for me,' during the game," said Tamieka.
James has been dealing with seizures since 8th grade and had brain surgery for his epilepsy last August.
The boy’s mother says the attack went too far.
"When you go away from the players and you start attacking their character and their disabilities, that's way past the line."
Center Grove released a statement saying in part:
"We are working collaboratively with the administrative staff and athletic department at cathedral to address these issues. Our goal is to always create an environment where sportsmanship and quality competition can thrive. We do not condone any behavior intended to mock, disparage or humiliate any player or student."
As messages for James pour in from across the country, both James and his mother are asking for awareness about his disorder.
"Whoever has epilepsy don't let anybody bring you down."
Franklin says she wants the public to understand the difficulty of living with the illness.
"Read his story. Know what he's been through, know what kids his age and adults go through every day living life with epilepsy and battling this disease," said Franklin.
School officials with both Cathedral and center Grove are set to meet Monday to discuss the situation.
No word yet if the student will face any repercussions.
