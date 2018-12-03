KOLD CARES: Help us Stuff the Stagecoach on Dec. 7

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The holiday season can be stressful for everyone, especially those who struggle each day to put food on the table.
On Friday, Dec. 7, Wells Fargo and KOLD News 13 will team up again to give everyone a chance to give back with the annual Stuff the Stagecoach Holiday Food Drive.
Our goal is simple, we want to pack the stagecoach full of food and donations for Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, which does great work for those in need during the holiday season.
We will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the Wells Fargo at Orange Grove and Oracle from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The most needed items include:
- Peanut butter
- Canned meat
- Canned Fruit
- Cereal and granola bars
- Canned soups
- Rice and pasta
- Canned tomato products
- Canned vegetables
- Beans
For those who are not able to stop by a store and pick up food items, monetary donations will be accepted as well. You can donate HERE anytime.
According to officials with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the group gets 75 percent of its donations during the fourth quarter and uses the drive to stock food bank branches in Amado, Green Valley, Marana and Nogales.
A majority, 70 percent, of the Community Food Bank’s budget is supplied through donations. For each $2 donated, the Community Food Bank said it can supply seven meals.
