Kuzma leads Lakers' 120-96 rout of Suns for 3rd straight win

Suns: T.J. Warren missed his second straight game with ankle soreness, but coach Igor Kokoskov doesn't think it's serious. Jackson started for the second straight game in Warren's place. ... Ariza, who spent two seasons with the Lakers from 2007-09, attended Westchester High School near the Lakers' training complex before going to UCLA. He got a warm ovation from Lakers fans, many of whom would love to land his services as a 3-point shooting specialist for their team.