Lockdown lifted in Douglas after armed man spotted on middle school campus

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A lockdown was lifted at schools in Douglas Monday, Dec. 3 after an armed man in body armor was spotted at a middle school.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the lockdown ended around 2 p.m.
It started around 11:20 a.m. when the suspect, described as a Hispanic man with facial hair, allegedly entered Faras Middle School unannounced. The man then left the school in a black truck.
Multiple agencies searched and found nothing so classes resumed at 1:55 p.m.
The CCSO said it is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CCSO at 520-432-9500 or 520-803-3550.
