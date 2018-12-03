Miriam Romero announced 2018 Arizona English Language Learner Teacher of the Year

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas announced Miriam Romero from Carrillo K-5 Magnet School in the TUSD district as the 2018 Arizona English Language Learner (EL) Teacher of the Year.
“It is an honor to recognize Miriam Romero as an outstanding teacher,” Superintendent Douglas said. “Her passion and commitment to educating Arizona’s EL students were evident by the way her school and students reacted to the news that she was selected the 2018 Arizona EL Teacher of the Year.”
Romero will be honored at a banquet on Wednesday, Dec 5 at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort in Tucson that will also be held in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition Services (OELAS) 2018 Conference, “The Art of Language.”
The process for choosing the 2018 Arizona EL Teacher of the year began with reviewing applications in May of 2018. In October, a panel of peers judged applicants and an honoree was chosen.
On Nov. 13, Superintendent Douglas and officials from OELAS made a surprise visit to Carillo K-5 Magnet School in Tucson to inform Mrs. Romero that she had been selected at the 2018 Arizona EL Teacher of the Year.
Miriam Romero says, “It is essential that instructors make school a safe and accepting place for their students. An instructor must take their varied students' life experiences, cultures, histories and languages as source of inspiration for student learning. Achieving this high level of participation can be challenging. For EL teachers, involving students who may have very limited English or are unsure of their academic voice can be a constant struggle. It is essential you learn about and recognize who your students are beyond their traditional classroom identity, which is usually based on test scores and very antiquated notions of what makes a good scholar.”
