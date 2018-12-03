Miriam Romero announced 2018 Arizona English Language Learner Teacher of the Year

Miriam Romero says, “It is essential that instructors make school a safe and accepting place for their students. An instructor must take their varied students' life experiences, cultures, histories and languages as source of inspiration for student learning. Achieving this high level of participation can be challenging. For EL teachers, involving students who may have very limited English or are unsure of their academic voice can be a constant struggle. It is essential you learn about and recognize who your students are beyond their traditional classroom identity, which is usually based on test scores and very antiquated notions of what makes a good scholar.”