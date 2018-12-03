NCAAW: Three-ball barage lifts Arizona

SAN DIEGO, CA - – The Arizona Wildcats (6-1) won their fifth-straight game against San Diego State (4-4) on Sunday afternoon in the Viejas Arena by a score of 69-60. Aari McDonald and Lucia Alonso led the way with a combined 44 points with McDonald leading the way with 29 points.
Both Alonso and McDonald tied their career-highs with five three-pointers on the day. Alonso has made nine threes over her last two games.
McDonald stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Next up for the Cats will be School Day on Wednesday, Dec. 5 against Montana at 11 a.m. MST.
You can read more about this game over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
