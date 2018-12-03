Tucson Water working to keep your water safe from lead poisoning

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It was devastating for Flint, Michigan- lead in their water nearly seven times greater than the EPA limit in 2015. Years later here at home, Tucson Water has been working to prevent that from happening to customers in their service area.
“The safest approach is to eliminate the lead from the distribution system,” Tucson Water’s Fernando Molina says.
In 2017 Tucson Water stated their ‘Get the Lead Out’ program aimed at preventing lead risk exposure by removing lead service lines in their service area. Their plan was to remove those lead service lines by the end of 2018 and with that time fast approaching, Tucson News Now checked in with Tucson Water to see how successful the GTLO program has been.
Since starting the program in January of 2017 Molina says they’ve removed approximately 4000 linear feet of lead service line. They were able to find those lead lines by doing some hefty digging into old field documents from decades ago to see where lead service lines might be. After that, they did verification across their service area with either an in-pipe camera system or excavation in the street to verify the type of service line. Tucson Water also did valve inspections to make sure that they could stop the water flow if repairs were to happen there and they did pre and post replacement water quality sampling.
Molina says their plan since starting the Get the Lead Out project has been to investigate 530 total service lines and to replace the lead ones that they find. Right now they are close to achieving that and replacing the service lines affected.
One other exciting thing about the GTLO project that Molina notes- they’re ahead of schedule and they’re under budget. Molina tells Tucson News Now that Tucson Water has only spent half of the money they budgeted for the project (around $1.5 million) and he says the rest of money they budgeted but didn’t use is going into their capital fund for other projects like this one. He also adds that Tucson Water customers helped to fund projects like the Get the Lead Out program.
“When you get your water you’re not just paying for the water use, you’re paying for capital improvements like we see here," Molina says while at the site of one the lead pipe removals. "You’re paying for other capital improvements like repairing our reservoirs, reducing our leakage through that. So people need to remember that that’s what you pay for when you pay your water bill; to make sure to make that we have water. To make sure it’s safe to drink.”
There is one area that Tucson Water will be removing lead service lines from after 2018 ends, and that’s along Broadway Boulevard. Molina says Tucson Water and its' contractors wanted to wait to remove the lead lines along Broadway until after the Broadway widening project starts in 2019.
For more on the Get the Lead Out program click here.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.