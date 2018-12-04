Arizona’s 2019 football season includes 3 byes

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The 2019 University of Arizona football season, which was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4, begins with an early trip to Hawaii, includes three bye weeks, and features a non-conference home matchup with Texas Tech.
The official announcement from Arizona Athletics follows:
TUCSON, Ariz. – The 2019 Arizona football schedule has been announced by the Pac-12 Conference and it features six Saturday home games at Arizona Stadium, including visits from non-conference opponents Northern Arizona and Texas Tech, along with conference showdowns against UCLA, Washington, Oregon State and Utah.
The Wildcats' six road games will be at Hawai'i, Colorado, USC, Stanford, Oregon and Arizona State. Only the Territorial Cup game in Tempe, Ariz., will be played on a Friday – the day after Thanksgiving.
Arizona will open the season with a trip to Hawai'i for a "Week 0" contest on Aug. 24. Only a handful of college football games are played during "Week 0", which comes one week ahead of the traditional opening weekend of the college football season. The season-opening road trip will be the only time the Wildcats are on the road until the second week of conference play in early October.
This year's college football schedule is spread over 14 weeks, allowing most schools two regular "byes" throughout the season. With the Wildcats starting a week early, they gain an additional open date which comes the week after the trip to Hawai'i.
Arizona's home opener will be on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Northern Arizona. The Wildcats then host Texas Tech the following Saturday, Sept. 14, for a marquee non-conference matchup at Arizona Stadium.
The second of the three bye weeks comes at the close of non-conference action, before Arizona hosts UCLA for the Pac-12 Conference opener on Sept. 28.
After more than a month at home, the Wildcats head to Boulder, Colo., to take on the Buffaloes on Oct. 5. Then it's back home to the Old Pueblo for a Family Weekend tilt against Washington on Oct. 12.
A two-game California road swing awaits Arizona when it travels to USC on Oct. 19 and then to Stanford on Oct. 26.
November begins with the Homecoming game against Oregon State on Nov. 2 at Arizona Stadium. The third and final bye week of the season follows, giving the Wildcats a chance to rest up for a stretch that sends them on the road for two of the final three contests.
The Wildcats' final game outside the state of Arizona comes with a Nov. 16 matchup at Oregon. Then it's back to Tucson for Senior Day against Utah on Nov. 23.
A six-day turnaround takes Arizona to Tempe for the Territorial Cup on Friday, Nov. 29. It is the only non-Saturday game on the Wildcats' schedule in 2019.
Arizona Athletics is currently accepting deposits for 2019 season tickets, which are $75 per seat and provide fans access to seating inventory when new sales officially go on sale. Season ticket renewals and new sales are expected to go on sale in late January. For more information or to make a deposit on season tickets, visit www.arizonawildcats.com or contact the McKale Ticket Office at 520-621-CATS.
The start times and television information for the 2019 schedule remain undetermined. The Pac-12 and its televisions partners (ESPN, FOX and Pac-12 Networks) will make early-season TV selections and announce non-Saturday game times and TV designations in late spring of 2019. The rest of the start times will be determined by the conference and its television partners on a 12 or six-day basis throughout the season next fall.
2019 Arizona Football Schedule
(start times undetermined as of Dec. 4)
Aug. 24 - at Hawai’i
Sept. 7 - NAU
Sept. 14 - Texas Tech
Sept. 28 - UCLA
Oct. 5 - at Colorado
Oct. 12 - Washington (Family Weekend)
Oct. 19 - at USC
Oct. 26 - at Stanford
Nov. 2 - Oregon State (Homecoming)
Nov. 16 - at Oregon
Nov. 23 - Utah
Nov. 29 (Fri.) - at Arizona State
Home games in BOLD. Road games in Italics.
