CCSO investigating unknown substance in accidental exposure case

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On Monday Dec. 3, at approximately 6:39 pm, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of an incident involving an unknown substance that a United States Border Patrol agent came into contact with which caused a physical reaction.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an area near 5th and Chino in Douglas behind the corrals to meet with US Border Patrol agents regarding an agent experiencing an adverse reaction after coming into contact with an unknown substance being carried by a male subject believed to be an undocumented immigrant.
The agent became ill after coming into contact with a bundle containing a powder substance, prompting agents and other law enforcement in the area to respond along with Douglas medics.
The agent was transported to a local hospital, and no subjects were apprehended in this incident.
Cochise County HAZMAT team responded to take control of the package and process for identification purposes.
The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an investigation into this incident parallel to the US Border Patrol investigation.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
