Closures on National day of mourning, Wednesday, Dec. 5

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices will be closed. Naturalization ceremonies, interviews and appointments set for that day will be rescheduled. USCIS will schedule new dates and promptly inform those affected. All applicants with biometric appointments scheduled for Wednesday will receive a new appointment notice within three weeks. The USCIS Contact Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, but with limited live help.