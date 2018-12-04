Closures on National day of mourning, Wednesday, Dec. 5

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - By Executive Order of President Donald J. Trump, all executive departments, independent organizations, and other agencies of the Federal government will be closed on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, as a mark of respect for George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States.
The following will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 5 for the National Day of Mourning:
Coronado National Forest offices will be closed. However, the Sabino Canyon and Palisades visitor centers will remain open for business. Recreation sites will also remain open for visitor use. Offices will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 6.
Tonto National Forest offices will be closed, and will resume regular business hours on Thursday, Dec. 6.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices will be closed. Naturalization ceremonies, interviews and appointments set for that day will be rescheduled. USCIS will schedule new dates and promptly inform those affected. All applicants with biometric appointments scheduled for Wednesday will receive a new appointment notice within three weeks. The USCIS Contact Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, but with limited live help.
U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail and regular service will resume on Thursday, Dec. 6.
Kaibab National Forest offices will be closed; offices will resume normal business hours on Thursday, Dec. 6.
Though it is a national day of mourning and several of the administrative offices will be closed at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System; the following will remain OPEN - patient care services, including clinic appointments, hospitalizations, surgeries, and the Emergency Department, as well as the community based outpatient clinics across southern AZ.
Veterans with questions or health care concerns are advised to call (520)792-1450 or 1(800)470-8262 as SAVAHCS will remain open and continue full service operations.
