Cochise County now offers same-day birth, death certificates at all locations

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County Office of Vital Records is now offering same-day birth and death certificates at all locations across the region.
Residents can visit any of the Cochise Health & Social Services clinics in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Benson, Willcox and Douglas to receive this service.
“This enhanced service greatly improves customer convenience throughout the county by offering more timely vital records availability,” said Health Director Carrie Langley.
Applications for birth and death certificates are accepted and processed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. The wait time for processing is 30 minutes to one hour, depending on clinic volume. Applications may be dropped off and the certificates picked up later.
Applications via the U.S. Postal Service are accepted by following the instructions at https://bit.ly/2TSXXyZ. On-line requests may be made via VitalChek at https://www.vitalchek.com/, which is the state’s contracted third-party service agency. Additional processing fees will apply.
For a list of Cochise Health & Social Services locations visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/health-and-social-services/contact
For further information on the Cochise County Office of Vital Records, or to obtain application forms, visit https://bit.ly/2zuHNDw or contact Deputy County Registrar Donna Rothbauer at (520) 803 3900.
