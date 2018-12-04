El Guero Canelo among the best U.S. restaurants according to TripAdvisor

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - TripAdvisor announced El Guero Canelo Restaurant as one of the winners for its Travelers' Choice awards.
This year’s awards recognized 75 U.S. restaurants overall across categories of Fine Dining as well as two new categories: Everyday Dining and Fast Casual. The first-ever Everyday Dining category awards restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion, while the Fast Casual category awards restaurants that offer high-quality meals at a great value to diners on the go.
Award winners were determined using the algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world gathered during a 12-month period.
El Guero Canelo is the 19th Top Fast Casual Restaurant in the U.S.
“Millions of diners worldwide rely on TripAdvisor to discover their perfect culinary experience. The 2018 Travelers’ Choice restaurant winners are what diners consider the best-in-class, and we hope these leaders in hospitality will inspire others to try something new,” said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. “Food and dining experiences can often be the main highlight of any trip or an evening out. Luckily, diners can use this list to find the ideal eatery for any occasion – from formal to casual and everything in between.”
TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel site with more than 490 million average unique monthly visitors and 702 million reviews and opinions covering more than 8 million accommodations, airlines, experiences and restaurants.
To view the full list of 2018 Travelers’ Choice award-winning restaurants, including the top restaurants in the world, visit: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.