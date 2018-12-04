Fireplaces heat up as temperatures cool down

According to the PDEQ, fireplaces are not efficient ways to heat a home. Most homes aren’t perfectly insulated, so cold air slips in under doors and through cracks, while hot air rises and escapes up the chimney. If flues are not properly installed and maintained, particles released during wood burning can escape into the home. The Environmental Protection Agency provides helpful “burn wise” information on their website and states that several pollutants emitted by wood burning have demonstrated cancer-causing properties similar to cigarette smoke.