FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues through tomorrow before a winter storm brings valley rain and more mountain snow.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Get ready for a warmer Wednesday. We’ll see a high of 75 degrees! Clouds increase by Thursday ahead of our next system. First Alert Action Day is taking place Thursday night into Friday as we get ready for another round of widespread rain.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Breezy at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds build throughout the day and rain chances increase (30%). Highs will be in the upper 60s. 80% chance of rain overnight.
FRIDAY: Overcast skies throughout the morning with an 80% chance of rain. Highs will be in the lower 60s as the rain clears out in the late evening.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s. 10% chance for an isolated shower.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
