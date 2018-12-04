FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues until rain and snow move in late week!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Southern Arizona will enjoy some amazing weather before we see valley rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures roll in as the week comes to an end.
TUESDAY: Highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Clouds build with rain chances of 30 percent during the afternoon and a 80 percent overnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs in the low 60s with a 80 percent chance of rain.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70 degrees.
