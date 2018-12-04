Funeral services set for slain deputy US Marshal

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Chase White, the deputy U.S. marshal killed in the line of duty in Tucson last week.
A viewing for family and marshals will be held Thursday at Adair Funeral Home while a celebration of life is set for Friday at the Tucson Convention Center.
The time of each event has not been set, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
White, 41, was fatally shot while serving a warrant at a home in midtown on Thursday, Nov. 29. He is the first deputy U.S. marshal killed on duty in Tucson in 66 years.
Authorities arrested Ryan Schlesinger, 26, following a short standoff at the home. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder of a federal officer.
According to the warrant, Schlesinger had been stalking a sergeant in the Tucson Police Department.
Tucson police, including the sergeant who he allegedly stalked, had previous contact with Schlesinger on November 2017, while serving a petition for a court-ordered mental health evaluation. While there, Schlesinger allegedly threatened to kill officers and reached for a loaded handgun. Police used a stun gun and Schlesinger was taken into custody.
In April 2018, Schlesinger began emailing the TPD demanding the return of his handgun and other evidence that was taken during the incident. The emails allegedly contained threatening statements.
The complaint said Schlesinger made several appearances over a period of several months at the police department and a home belonging to the sergeant’s parents. He allegedly wanted to make a citizen’s arrests of police, including the sergeant, whom he confronted in person at the Miracle Mile station. That meeting was recorded on a body-worn camera.
In an online complaint filed by Schlesinger, he allegedly described a scenario in which he would be surrounded by TPD employees with their weapons drawn, and that he’d have no choice but to “render harmless the threat/s. ... I don’t think anybody wants this turning into shootout at the OK Corral."
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.