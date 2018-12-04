‘Holiday Cactus Caravan’ family auto tours at Saguaro National Park East

These tours are a perfect way to connect family and friends to the natural world of the desert at this festive time of year. This year’s ‘Holiday Cactus Caravan’ will focus on the natural history and human lore of the winter solstice. “Visitors really enjoy this unusual chance to enjoy the Cactus Forest Drive at night,” says Park Guide Jeff Wallner. “We stop at overlooks along the way to engage folks in stories under the dark, star-filled skies over the park’s wilderness. Visitors are surprised to realize how many natural features, from evergreen plants to colorful wildlife, are a part of our seasonal celebrations.”