Local families receive food, goods from United Way of Tucson, Feed the Children partnership

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona partnered with the national Feed the Children program on Tuesday, Dec. 4 to distribute gift boxes to 800 local families in need at Park Place. The families were identified by United Way and its community charity partners, and the event, co-sponsored by PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, ultimately served thousands of individuals.
“Childhood hunger is an issue that knows no seasonal boundaries, but the need seems to be most acute during the holidays,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, in a recent news release. “When we talk about our work of transforming lives at our United Way, the partnership that we have with Feed the Children is a manifestation of that mission, and we’re honored to extend these gifts of holiday hope to families that can use some encouragement.”
Each family received 25 pounds of non-perishable food, a box of personal care items, AVON products, a Frito-Lay variety pack, PepsiCo beverages, books from Disney Publishing Worldwide, backpacks, a United Way resource bag with diaper vouchers, pet vouchers, and other items, Life Original Cereal, Quaker Standard Oatmeal, and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars.
United Way, PepsiCo, and Frito-Lay recruited dozens of volunteers to manage the high-traffic gift distribution, and formal remarks were made by Tony Penn, Aaron Hazel from Feed the Children, and Patrick McCutcheon from Frito-Lay.
