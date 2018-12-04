Mother of LMDC inmate beaten while handcuffed responds to watching video proof

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother is out for justice after her son was in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections when he was handcuffed and punched in the face by a Louisville corrections officer.
“If don’t nobody believe he deserves justice, I do," Janelle Stark said. "And I’m going to make sure he gets it.”
Stark saw the video of her son’s assault, which happened in April, for the first time Monday. The ordeal was captured on a camera worn by Louisville Corrections Officer Devan Edwards.
Handcuffed and cornered, 19-year-old inmate Terry Whitehead can be heard calling out for his mother.
“I’m hurt, my heart is broken,” Stark said.
Officer David Schwartz is clearly seen punching Whitehead in the head in the video.
In a federal lawsuit, both men are accused of throwing punches and pepper spraying Whitehead before the video starts.
“My son is helpless and this is somebody that was in a position of power he had a uniform on,” Stark said.
Schwartz and Edwards were fired immediately after jail administrators saw the video, but Stark worries the men will be hired elsewhere and another inmate won’t have the support that her son has.
“I want criminal charges placed against them,” Stark said. “We are fighting, like Terry said, this is the fight of our lives.”
According to sources, the FBI is now investigating this case.
