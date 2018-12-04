Police looking for Game Stop thief

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Game Stop located at 7401 North La Cholla Blvd. for the report of theft.
When authorities arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the store, approached the counter and asked the clerk to see a game console. When the clerk left to retrieve one from the back room, the suspect reached over the counter, took a game system, and ran out the front door in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as:
- Hispanic male, early 20′s, approximately 5′10″, 180 lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and a small tattoo under his left eye.
- He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and light blue Nautica brand shorts with a dark stripe.
Detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip by going to 88-CRIME.org.
