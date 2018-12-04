Silver Alert issued for missing Sun City man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing Sun City man.
According to MCSO, 92-year-old Fredrick Snow has been missing since 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3 and was last seen in the 9400 block of North 99th Avenue, Sun City, AZ as he was leaving for a doctor's appointment. The doctor's office said Snow never arrived for his appointment and he has not returned home.
He is described as white, 5-foot-11, weighing 145 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a suede jacket, tan pants, and a white checkered shirt, he wears prescription glasses and has Navy tattoos on both upper arms. He suffers from Alzheimer's and takes medication for a heart condition.
Snow was driving a tan 2007 Toyota Corrola with Arizona license plate 905ATM; he does not have a cell phone or credit card, according to his wife.
Please call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602)876-TIPS (8477) with any information on the above case.
