Town residents divided over intersection change in Oro Valley

"Last January, the Town of Oro Valley held an open house on proposed improvements to the La Cañada Drive and Moore Road intersection. The public was split 50/50 between a traffic signal and a roundabout. Since then, the Town has conducted further analysis, and the recommendation from an engineering consultant and the Town Engineer, based on vehicular and pedestrian safety studies, is to install a roundabout at the intersection," town officials said in a news release.