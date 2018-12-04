Town residents divided over intersection change in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Hundreds of people in Oro Valley weighed in on a traffic change, as the town weighs the impact of the changes.
Town Manager Mary Jacobs told a crowd of residents at a meeting Monday night, inside the council chambers, that more than 1,600 of them responded to a survey sent out.
"Last January, the Town of Oro Valley held an open house on proposed improvements to the La Cañada Drive and Moore Road intersection. The public was split 50/50 between a traffic signal and a roundabout. Since then, the Town has conducted further analysis, and the recommendation from an engineering consultant and the Town Engineer, based on vehicular and pedestrian safety studies, is to install a roundabout at the intersection," town officials said in a news release.
The survey included a short video explaining the proposed solutions for the intersection.
The people who live near the intersection seem to be mostly concerned for the safety of those biking and walking.
"With old, young, and people who have different abilities - pets, children, and rollerbladers, it seems as though they'd be taking a risk to cross," said Kay Rudek, a resident who attended Monday's meeting.
No decision was made at Monday night’s meeting, but town staff said that Jacobs could approve the change in the next couple weeks. At the earliest, staff said they could break ground on either the signal or roundabout in the next three to four months.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.