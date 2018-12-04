Travel by transit to weekend events

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sun Link streetcar and Sun Tran buses provide a cost-effective transportation option without the parking hassles to events taking place this weekend, including:
- 49th Annual 4th Avenue Winter Street Fair: Friday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 9, open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk
- 2nd Saturdays: Saturday, December 8 at Downtown Tucson on Congress Street
- Mercado Flea Market: Sunday, December 9 at Mercado San Agustin from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Main Gate Square Artisan Market: Sunday, December 9 at Main Gate Square from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
During the 4th Avenue Street Fair, the Sun Link streetcar will continue to be in service; however, there will be temporary route adjustments. Two streetcar stops – 4th Avenue/4th Street and 4th Avenue/7th Street – will not be in service starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6 through end of day Sunday, Dec. 9. Passengers can board a Sun Tran shuttle bus to bypass closures around the 4th Avenue Street Fair.
The streetcar stops at 4th Avenue /9th Street and University Boulevard /3rd Avenue provide convenient access to the event, located at either end of the street fair. Drivers can park in surrounding areas then ride Sun Link to the street fair entrance.
Several Sun Tran routes also serve the downtown area for several events and are only a short walk to the street fair or an easy transfer to the Sun Link streetcar. Please note if riding Sun Tran, some routes discontinue service prior to events ending. Please call customer service or visit suntran.com for trip planning assistance.
Passengers have several options for traveling to and from the event. SunGO Tickets can be purchased at any one of the Sun Link streetcar stops, a transit center ticket vending machine, any SunGO Sales Outlet, or on the GoTucson Transit app. A SunGO ticket or pass is valid on Sun Tran and Sun Link.
Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase a SunGO Ticket, load a pass or cash value to a new or existing SunGO card, or download a pass on the GoTucson Transit mobile app before the event.
Children five years of age and younger can ride free with a paying passenger.
For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565) or visit suntran.com. For more information on the Fourth Avenue Street Fair visit fourthavenue.org or for Second Saturdays, visit 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.