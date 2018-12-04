Travel by transit to weekend events

During the 4th Avenue Street Fair, the Sun Link streetcar will continue to be in service; however, there will be temporary route adjustments. Two streetcar stops – 4th Avenue/4th Street and 4th Avenue/7th Street – will not be in service starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6 through end of day Sunday, Dec. 9. Passengers can board a Sun Tran shuttle bus to bypass closures around the 4th Avenue Street Fair.