Tucson named one the stingiest cities for going on dates

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - According to a study on the dating site, What’sYourPrice.com, Tucson is one of the stingiest cities for dating.
WhatsYourPrice pulled member data to determine which cities have the lowest average date offers. With an average date offer being only $90.66, New Orleans came in first place.
Tucson, AZ is in second place with $93.85 and Phoenix in eighth with an average offer of $108.83.
Earlier in the year, WhatsYourPrice released a similar study naming San Francisco the most generous city with the average date offer of $422.
