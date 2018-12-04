Tucson police hoping to help you find lost valuables

Essentially how it works is simple, you go onto the Foundrop website, you create an account, and you register any items you want on Foundrop. Those items are private and can only be seen by you until you decide to mark them missing. Then, Tucson police will see them and know who to contact should they find an item. Similarly, when TPD officers find something in the field they can post a photo and description of the item on Foundrop for all users to see. From there people can claim the items and get in contact with police to get the item back.