U of A professor files discrimination lawsuit against AZ Board of Regents

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A University of Arizona professor filed a lawsuit claiming she's discriminated against because she is a woman.
The suit filed by Dr. Katrina Miranda against the Arizona Board of Regents has some bombshell allegations.
She’s a chemistry professor who’s worked at the U of A for more than 16 years.
She claims she was underpaid by between “$9,000 and $36,000 dollars per year from from 2016 to 2018 alone compared to her male colleagues.”
The lawsuit is a class action suit - claims there are as many as 80 other female professors who face similar pay discrimination, “Dr. Miranda's female colleagues in the College of Science were also underpaid relative to their male counterparts."
The lawsuit also states "the pay disparity is a direct result of policies and practices implemented by the College and University leadership...They (women professors) are also subjected to humiliating and demeaning treatment by the University's male leadership."
Dr. Miranda states she tried to talk to people at the U of A about the issues and was ignored.
One of her attorneys said he’ll discuss the case with Tucson News Now on Tuesday.
We reached out to the Arizona Board of Regents – and have not heard back.
