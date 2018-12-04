Urn found in road in Cochise County

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.
On Sunday Dec. 2,, the CCSO was advised of a suspicious object in the roadway near Nevada and Arabian south of Sierra Vista.
When deputies arrived they discovered an decorative gold and silver urn with the name of Cheryl Ann Hewitt on the front of it and the words, “made in India” on the bottom.
The Sheriff’s Office has checked its files without success of matching the name on the urn and in their records, so they are asking for your help.
If this name sounds familiar to you or you have information about someone missing a loved ones remains, please call 432-9500.
