WATCH: Small children dropped from top border wall

YUMA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Federal agents said three young children were in a group of six people spotted climbing the border wall near San Luis, AZ, early Monday, Dec. 3.
Video from U.S. Border Patrol shows two of the children being dropped from the 18-foot wall to adults below.
“At least one subject in Mexico was helping adult members of the group over the wall,” Border Patrol said in a news release. “The subject then dropped two young children from the top of the wall to waiting family members below. The subject retreated to Mexico and was not apprehended.”
One of the children suffered a facial injury and was treated by agents.
Border Patrol said the group, a family from Guatemala, surrendered to agents.
