Winterhaven to open, here’s what you need to know

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Winterhaven Festival of Lights will kick off its 69th season on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
The event, which is free to attend, is one of the longest running festivals of it’s kind in the country and brings in more than 200,000 visitors every year.
Most people walk through the neighborhood, located off of County Club and Fort Lowell, to take in displays.
But there are options, like hayrides, a trolley and party bikes.
On the final night of the festival, Wednesday, Dec. 26, guests are allowed to drive through the neighborhood.
Winterhaven is open from 6-10 p.m. each night.
If you go, you should know there is no parking allowed in Winterhaven.
A few businesses near the festival will allow you to park in their lots for a small fee, usually $10. Some of the surrounding neighborhoods also allow parking.
The Tucson Police Department provides security at Winterhaven and officers are always helpful in directing you to places to park.
While the event is free and open to the pubic, everyone is asked to bring a donation of food or money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
In 2017, the Tucson community donated $23,820 and 49,631 pounds of food to the Food Bank during the Festival of Lights.
The most needed items this year are cereal and canned soup, meat, tomato products, vegetables and fruit. You can donate HERE.
There are bathrooms and trash cans located throughout Winterhaven and at least three vendors providing concessions.
A great map of the homes, concessions, food drop-off locations, wagon, trolley and hayride routes and restrooms is available HERE.
To learn more about the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, please visit their website.
