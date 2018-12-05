AP Player of the Year finalists: Murray, Tagovailoa, Haskins

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Dwayne Haskins Jr. of Ohio State are the finalists for The Associated Press college football Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced Thursday. The finalists are the same as those for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday.
Murray leads the country in total offense (4,945 yards), points responsible for (306) and passing efficiency (205.7).
Tagovailoa has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,353 yards and a school-record 37 touchdowns against only four interceptions.
Haskins set Big Ten passing records with a nation-leading 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns in his first year as the Buckeyes' starter.
