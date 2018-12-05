Arnold Palacios appointed to lead Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Dept.

Palacios has also spent seven years as executive director of Tucson Youth Development, which involved overseeing federal, state and local youth workforce development programs as well as serving as superintendent for two charter high schools. Before getting into workforce development and educational administration, Palacios served for 18 years as a special education teacher and bilingual drama instructor in the Tucson Unified School District. He also recently was elected to the leadership council for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s Cradle to Career Partnership.