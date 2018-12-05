Arnold Palacios appointed to lead Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Dept.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With more than 30 years of workforce development, education and economic development programs experience, Arnold Palacios has been named director of the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department (CSET).
CSET aims to improve the economic and social well being of Pima County. The Department operates ARIZONA@WORK-Innovative Workforce Solutions, which works with industry partners, community organizations, government agencies and faith-based groups to deliver services efficiently and effectively.
Palacios was named the interim director on July 23, following the retirement of former director, Charles Casey. He has also served as program manager for Las Artes Arts & Education Center, a County workforce program combining structured classroom study with community art projects to prepare students ages 17-22 for GED tests.
Palacios has also spent seven years as executive director of Tucson Youth Development, which involved overseeing federal, state and local youth workforce development programs as well as serving as superintendent for two charter high schools. Before getting into workforce development and educational administration, Palacios served for 18 years as a special education teacher and bilingual drama instructor in the Tucson Unified School District. He also recently was elected to the leadership council for United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s Cradle to Career Partnership.
As director of Community Services, Employment and Training, Palacios will oversee the activities of the department’s two major divisions: Workforce Development and the Community Action Agency, which provides basic assistance to low-income families and single adults. He will also maintain close partnerships with County departments to, contracted agencies, community non-profits and other private entities involved with workforce development, economic development and community support services.
“Throughout his tenure with CSET, Mr. Palacios has proven himself to be an asset to Pima County,” wrote County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry in a memo announcing the appointment. “I am pleased he will continue to serve the people of our community.”
Palacios said he relishes that opportunity. “I am excited and honored to lead the Community Services, Employment and Training Department that provides so many critical services to the Pima County community."
