Authorities release video of prison riot in Arizona

YUMA CO., AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - Arizona officials released video Tuesday showing the chaos of a prison riot.
The video from March 1 shows inmates jumping over fences, throwing rocks, several fires and even an unexplained explosion.
The riot started when guards were escorting an inmate believed to be drunk across the prison yard. When he tried to assault the officers, a riot broke out.
It took 2 1/2 hours for guards to gain control of the prison. Before that happened, one inmate had been shot and killed by an officer and 35 people were injured.
Among the injured were 10 prison employees.
A state report says the riot was spontaneous, but a lack of leadership and communication contributed to it.
Prison administrators have been ordered to go through extra training.
Six officers were fired for intentionally destroying the property of inmates during the riot.
