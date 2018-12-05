Bach and IOC: No Olympic city ever as ready as Tokyo

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attends an IOC Executive Board meeting Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Tokyo. The IOC said boxing will take place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But exactly who runs the tournament and the details of qualifying are up in the air because of charges of corruption and malfeasance surrounding the boxing federation that runs the sport at the Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)