CBP, military participate in readiness exercises at the Nogales border

NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson News Now cameras were rolling Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 4 at the border in Nogales, as Customs and Border Protection Agents and U.S. soldiers were going through what they call a readiness exercise.
Both groups were in a parking lot, just steps away from the border, wearing riot gear and holding up shields.
In one scenario, some of the soldiers role-played as rioters. Kicking the shields, throwing water bottles and even using smoke to rattle the group during the exercise.
A CBP spokesperson says, the exercises have been going on since November, both during the day and night time hours. CBP says, they choose to do the exercises in the parking lot instead of port of entry that way it wouldn’t hold up trade and traffic at the port.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.