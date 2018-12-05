December 2nd Saturdays event kicks off with winter hours

WEST SIDE RIDES CLASSIC CAR CLUB: on 6th Ave. Come see what this special group of classic cars owners are up to for the holidays. These cars are special and so is each member of this club. They have been part of the scene with their great rides decorating the streets for this super event since 2010. This Club brings some of the best rides in town to the city center for visitors to see. These cars may be from the 30s, 40s or 50s.