December 2nd Saturdays event kicks off with winter hours

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The holiday season is here and downtown is fully in. December’s 2nd Saturdays will kick off winter hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 8.
See all the downtown windows all decorated and find out which business will win this year’s Window Decorating Contest.
Still looking for that special gift, maybe one of these vendors has just what you are looking for. Congress Street will be jumping with people, music, food and activities.
Look for street performers to entertain from one end of downtown to the other from Toole Ave. to Church Ave.
All the music is live, performed by local bands and fills downtown with music on the live 96.1 KLPX Stage at Scott and Congress. Check the 2nd Saturdays web for start times, schedule of bands and live stage performances at www.2ndsaturdays.com.
Tucsonan's favorite food trucks will be available showcasing their goods and serving all the local favorites from burgers and pizza to ice cream and something to drink. Check out the new stores, restaurants and places to find your favorite beverage.
Hop on at any stop along the Sun Link corridor to be part of 2nd Saturdays.
The Kids’ Area at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum located at 414 N. Toole has interactive fun for the kids with FREE activities which include:
11 am to 12:30 pm - Reading of the Polar Express; Fun Farm Choo Choo, Arts & Crafts by Gail, popcorn and soda will be available for purchase, ring the bill on the locomotive.
- HOTEL CONGRESS at 311 East Congress Street - Single Lash with Mute Swan at 7 p.m. free
- RIALTO THEATRE at 318 East Congress Street - Squirrel Nut Zippers at 7 p.m.
- FOX THEATRE at 17 West Congress Street - Ryanhood at 7 p.m. free
WEST SIDE RIDES CLASSIC CAR CLUB: on 6th Ave. Come see what this special group of classic cars owners are up to for the holidays. These cars are special and so is each member of this club. They have been part of the scene with their great rides decorating the streets for this super event since 2010. This Club brings some of the best rides in town to the city center for visitors to see. These cars may be from the 30s, 40s or 50s.
