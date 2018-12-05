Diamondbacks trade Goldy to St. Louis for three players, draft pick

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In what could be a sign of rebuilding seasons ahead, the Diamondbacks traded first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
Arizona sent Goldy to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver and infielder Andrew Young.
The Diamondbacks also got a 2019 Competitive Balance Round B pick.
“We’ve been busy this offseason working to upgrade our lineup, and today we are excited to announce the acquisition of one of the game’s premier players in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told MLB.com.
The 31-year-old Goldy has been an All-Star each of the last six seasons, the only player in the National League player able to make that claim. He hit .290 with 33 homers and 83 RBIs last season.
Weaver, a right hander, is 15-17 with a 4.79 ERA in three seasons in St. Louis.
Kelly has hit .154 in three seasons with the Cardinals. He has played in 63 games over his career.
