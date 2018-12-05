Fire on Tucson’s east side damages several storage units

By Tucson News Now | December 5, 2018 at 6:42 AM MST - Updated December 5 at 6:42 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson firefighters were called to a fire at an east-side self-storage business at about midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to gain access to several units and extinguish the fire. They had to use saws to cut locks and open doors.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.

