FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and snow move in late Thursday!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The nice weather continues for your Wednesday but big changes are on the way! Clouds increase through Thursday ahead of our next system. First Alert Action Day is taking place Thursday night into Friday as we get ready for another round of widespread rain and mountain snow.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times.
THURSDAY: Clouds build throughout the day and rain chances increase (30%). Highs will be in the mid 60s. 80% chance of rain overnight.
FRIDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Highs will be in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance for an isolated shower.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
