Influx of Central American migrants continues

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Agents Assigned to the Ajo and Casa Grande Border Patrol stations encountered two large Central American groups totaling in 124 adults and children within a 24 hour period.
Casa Grande agents encountered the first group early Wednesday morning near Santa Cruz. The group of family units was found near a remote Border Patrol camp after they illegally entered the country.
Later that afternoon, Ajo agents encountered a second group several miles west of Lukeville Port of Entry. This group also consisted of family units and was found in an area where agents apprehended thousands of illegals this past summer.
Both groups were found in good health and were comprised of Guatemalan and Honduran men, women, and children, ranging in age from 4 months to 53 years.
Agents transported the groups to the respective stations for further processing, where biometric and database searches determined that seven men and one woman have previous immigration violations, some with previous deportations.
Illicit transnational criminal organizations exploit the vulnerability of foreign nationals with false promises of legal status and encourage dangerous border crossings, placing lives at risk.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. You can remain anonymous.
