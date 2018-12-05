Marana Police using a new system that could help keep you safer

While it’s been around for a few years now, MPD recently made the push to get on it. Even though Sgt. Scott says they’re a little late to the game when it comes to PCWIN, they have their reasons. It wasn’t until this year that their old radio system was up for an upgrade. Dealing with that upgrade and all that comes with it would’ve cost them over $1 million Sgt. Scott says; but switching over to PCWIN cost them around $600,000. So, they decided to make the switch and save that money.