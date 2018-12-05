Silver Alert: Police looking for missing Scottsdale woman

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Scottsdale woman on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Brenda Green, 85, has not been heard from since Tuesday afternoon, when she called a friend asking for directions home. When her friend checked on her several hours later, she couldn’t find her or reach her by phone.
Green was driving a maroon 2004 Saturn Ion with Arizona license 559-TWS.
She is described as a white woman, 5-foot-0, 116 pounds with White hair and blue eyes.
If you see her, call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.
