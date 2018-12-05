Tucson leaders want money up front from major campaigns

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The old saying goes 'fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me' and a recent move by city leaders in Tucson will ensure they're not fooled again.
After some discussion during a work session Tuesday afternoon, Tucson City Council directed the city attorney to update its policy for visiting political campaigns to pay upfront for services at city facilities like the Tucson Convention Center.
Campaigns for Senator Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump still haven't paid for the additional security their rallies required in 2016. Those outstanding bills are $44,103 and $81,837 respectively.
The policy won’t impact local groups from organizing marches or rallies, according to the city attorney. The policy is specifically for visiting political campaigns wanting to use city facilities.
