Tucson man accused of killing deputy marshal held without bond

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Ryan Schlesinger, the Tucson man accused of killing a deputy U.S. marshal last week, will be held without bond pending a grand jury hearing.
Schlesinger was in court Tuesday, Dec. 4, when the court said he is being detained because he is not employed and is a risk for not showing up to future hearings. A preliminary hearing was also waived during the appearance.
Authorities said Schlesinger, 26, fatally shot Chase White while agents were serving a warrant a home in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Nov. 29.
Schlesinger was arrested following a short standoff and is facing a charge of first-degree murder of a federal officer.
According to the warrant, Schlesinger had been stalking a sergeant in the Tucson Police Department.
Tucson police, including the sergeant who he allegedly stalked, had previous contact with Schlesinger on November 2017, while serving a petition for a court-ordered mental health evaluation. While there, Schlesinger allegedly threatened to kill officers and reached for a loaded handgun. Police used a stun gun and Schlesinger was taken into custody.
Funeral arrangements for White were announced on Monday, Dec. 3.
A public viewing will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Adair Funeral Home.
On Friday, there will be a procession from the funeral home in Oro Valley to the Tucson Convention Center, where a celebration of life will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.