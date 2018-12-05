Tucson man accused of killing deputy marshal held without bond

Ryan Phillip Schlesinger (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By Tucson News Now | December 4, 2018 at 5:51 PM MST - Updated December 4 at 6:04 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Ryan Schlesinger, the Tucson man accused of killing a deputy U.S. marshal last week, will be held without bond pending a grand jury hearing.

Schlesinger was in court Tuesday, Dec. 4, when the court said he is being detained because he is not employed and is a risk for not showing up to future hearings. A preliminary hearing was also waived during the appearance.

[ Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White spent some of his time taking Brazilian jujitsu classes ]

Authorities said Schlesinger, 26, fatally shot Chase White while agents were serving a warrant a home in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Nov. 29.

U.S. Marshal Chase White
Schlesinger was arrested following a short standoff and is facing a charge of first-degree murder of a federal officer.

According to the warrant, Schlesinger had been stalking a sergeant in the Tucson Police Department.

Tucson police, including the sergeant who he allegedly stalked, had previous contact with Schlesinger on November 2017, while serving a petition for a court-ordered mental health evaluation. While there, Schlesinger allegedly threatened to kill officers and reached for a loaded handgun. Police used a stun gun and Schlesinger was taken into custody.

Funeral arrangements for White were announced on Monday, Dec. 3.

A public viewing will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Adair Funeral Home.

On Friday, there will be a procession from the funeral home in Oro Valley to the Tucson Convention Center, where a celebration of life will begin at 9:30 a.m.

