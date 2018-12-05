UPDATE: SC student in social media video taunting teacher atop desk gets suspended

The Calhoun County School District is currently working with local law enforcement agencies involving the situation that occurred at Calhoun County High School on December 3, 2018. The student involved in this incident has been suspended and recommended for expulsion in accordance with board policy. The faculty member involved has been placed on Administrative Leave. The School District of Calhoun County takes the safety of both our students and faculty very seriously and will do everything in our power to ensure their safety.

Calhoun County School District